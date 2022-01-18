Zelva “LaRee” Redinger Eikanas
May 18, 1939 – January 16, 2022
Zelva “LaRee” Redinger Eikanas, 82, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022, in Green Valley, AZ of natural causes. Services will take place at a later date.
Born in Walker Mine, CA, on May 18,1939, to Paul and Loretta (Cook) Redinger. LaRee graduated from Deadwood High School in 1957. LaRee was baptized and confirmed at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church in Spearfish, SD. She married Loren Eikanas in Santa Ana, CA, in 1958, after he was discharged from the Navy. Loren’s work with the government sent them to Hawaii. When they moved back, they lived in Pierre, SD, and settled in Bismarck, ND. LaRee worked at Super Value, Mandan Chrysler Plymouth, and a local hospital for many years. In 2017, she moved to Green Valley, AZ, to enjoy the much warmer weather.
LaRee loved Vikings football and Avalanche hockey. It was entertaining to watch LaRee’s enthusiasm watching games. She enjoyed following her grandchildren’s sports and all the people she met traveling to games.
LaRee is survived by her daughters Lori (Forrest) Henderson, Shepherd, MT, and Lana (Terry) Curl, Green Valley, AZ. Five Grandchildren, Traci (Tim) Doll, Billings, MT; Jami (Todd) Taylor, Silverdale, WA; Jess (Tristan Minter) Curl, Melbourne, Australia; Jordan Curl, Swaziland, Africa; Jon Eikanas, Bismarck, ND. Six Great Grandchildren: Zoe, Danyka, Haydyn, and Donovan Doll, Billings, MT, and Riley and Regan Taylor, Silverdale, WA. Sister: Barbara Macdonald, Spearfish, SD, Sisters-in-law: Marilyn (James) Jondahl, Arla (Gary) Rasmussen of Groton, SD, and Marcia (Max) LaMarche, Lafayette, LA. She had many nieces and nephews that meant so much to her.
LaRee was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Mary Eikanas, son Paul Eikanas, granddaughter Tiffany Eikanas, sister Kay Zantow, sister-in-law Shirley Pischke, brothers-in-law James Jondahl, William Macdonald, Gary Rasmussen, Henry Zantow, nieces Zelva Macdonald Rivers, Coleen Goehring, Hope LaMarche, and nephews Craig Jondahl and Jesse Rasmussen.
Condolences may be sent to Lana Curl, 430 West Chardin Drive, Green Valley, AZ, 85614. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scottish Rite Speech Therapy Center for Children, PO Box 2094, Bismarck, ND 58502 or Carrie’s Kids, Inc. 1223 S.12th Street 33, Bismarck, ND 58504.
