Zachary “Zach” Daniel Turbiville unexpectedly passed away on March 8, 2023, from a massive heart attack. He was born to Lyman and Gail Turbiville on February 9, 1985, in Spearfish, SD. Zach welcomed his baby sister, Samantha, into the family in 1987. The family lived in Camp Crook and spent a lot of time on the family ranch where he developed his strong work ethic that he carried with him throughout his life. The family then moved to Chadron, NE in 1998 when Zach was in the 8th grade.

During his high school years, Zach enjoyed playing golf, basketball and participating in youth group activities.  In his spare time, he worked at County Kitchen. After spending a semester in Chadron State college, he decided to continue his career at Country Kitchen and eventually became a co-owner.

