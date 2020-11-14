Wylda L. Gallagher, 84, of Spearfish, passed away on Nov. 11, 2020, at her son’s home in Spearfish.
Wylda was born on May 1, 1936, to William and Marian (Ensrud) DeBoer in Lennox, S.D. She was the only child raised in Lennox and graduated from Napa Valley High School in California.
On June 17, 1956, she married Harold Gallagher, a career military man, after meeting him at South Dakota State University, where she received her associate degree. His assignments took them to California, Missouri, Germany, Rhode Island, and finally back to South Dakota in 1973. Their final move was to Spearfish.
Wylda was a devoted military wife and mother whose life career was to maintain the family unit while her husband was overseas. She loved dancing with Harold, playing pinochle and other card games with friends, and was an excellent seamstress, avid gardener, and canned more than her fair share of jams and vegetables. She sewed her children’s clothes for years, including her daughter’s high school prom dress. Wylda also took time to be a Girl Scout leader for both of her daughters. She was fiercely loyal and protective of her children and grandchildren, and greatly enjoyed spending time with her family and her pets. She battled Huntington’s Disease for over 30 years
Wylda is survived by her four children, Kathy (Michael) Peloza, Enon Valley, Pa., Kelly (Gordon) Andersen, Beresford, S.D., Patrick Gallagher, Bagdad, Ariz., Michael (Stephanie) Gallagher, Spearfish; nine grandchildren, Nicholas (Tonya) Andersen, Altamonte Springs, Fla., Megan (Kyle) Wendland, Fredericksburg, Iowa, Brittany Gallagher, Fort Worth, Texas, Jessica (Aaron) Boyd, Mesa, Ariz., Mikayla Gallagher, Vermillion, Miranda Gallagher, Kaycee, Wyo., Joshua Gallagher, Levi Gallagher and Joessa Gallagher; five great-grandchildren, Nathan Boyd, Kade Wendland, Mila Wendland, Hannah Wendland, and Ava Andersen.
Funeral services will be on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at St Paul Lutheran Church in Spearfish. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to benefit the Western Hills Humane Society.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Crematory Service of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.