Willie Ellen Thomas, 96, died April 2, 2020, at her home in Las Vegas, Nev.
She is survived by her two sons, Rick Thomas of Las Vegas, Nev., and Stan Thomas and his wife Becky of Granite Falls, Wash.; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, a nephew, Lance Dahlinger of Lead, and Sister-in-Law, Muriel Jeffrey of Spearfish.
Graveside services will be held at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche on Sunday, July 19 at 11:30 a.m.
An online guest book is available at klinefuneralchapel.com.
