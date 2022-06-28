William H. Adkins, 73, of Cody, Wyo., died unexpectedly on June 22,2022 with his wife and children at his side.
Bill was born March 17,1949 in Mitchell, S.D., to Harold C. and Donna M. (Kies) Adkins, who preceded him in death. The family moved to Lead where he graduated from high school. He was active in sports and choir, singing in the State Choir.
After graduation, he attempted to join the service, but his vision prevented his acceptance. Bill then attended and graduated from Black Hills State University with degrees in Secondary Mathematics and English Literature. He taught high school math in Lead before moving to Dayton, Wyo., where he also coached football. He received his master’s degree in advanced math at the University of Montana, Bozeman, Mont. After teaching for 34 years, he retired.
Bill met the love of his life, Joanne, on a blind date while living in Sheridan. They sealed their love in marriage in August of 1979. They relocated to Cody, Wyo., where he taught high school math, advanced math and coached football and boys and girls track and field. His primary hobbies were hunting and fishing, which he taught his children and grandchildren. He was great provider of wild game meat. After retiring from teaching, he became chief cook of their home, which he continued after Joanne retired. He became a great cook! They have enjoyed traveling together and greatly enjoyed camping with their children and gave their grandchildren a love of the outdoors. They raised their four children; Kristie Thrower (Theo) of North Las Vegas, Chad (Christie) of Sturgis; Erin of Alexander City, Al; Joshua (Ashley) of Great Falls, Mont. He was very proud of his 12 grandchildren: Jordan (Cat), Devin, Cameron, Kailyn, Payton, Aidan, Madison, Evan; Lachlan, Allison, Benjamin, Talmadge; two great-grandchildren; Sophia and Alexander. He is survived by his sisters; Norma, Connie, Susan, Laurie, and several nieces and nephews.
A rosary service will be held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cody, Wyoming on Tuesday evening June 28 at 7 p.m., with a funeral mass being held Wednesday, June 29 at 10 a.m. Memories and condolences can be left on Bill’s memorial page at www.BallardFH.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.