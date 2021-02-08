William (Bill) Wolf, 70, of Ft. Pierre died peacefully at home on hospice care surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre. The memorial service can be viewed in the video box at the top of Bill’s obituary at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Bill was born on Nov. 8, 1950, in Whitewood, to Robert and Creta (Moller) Wolf. Bill grew up near Whitewood and attended the St. Onge Country School. He spent most of his life in the Black Hills and a short time in California and Colorado. Fishing was Bill’s passion; he even lived at Orman dam for a short time so he could spend more time fishing. He eventually moved to Pierre where he has been a carpet installer for 30 years. He married Becky Rasnake in Ft. Pierre on Oct. 21, 2011. He loved fishing, family and true friends.
Bill is survived by his wife Becky; son Tyler; daughters Athena (Anthony) Gold and Holly Alcanter Novak; his sister Betty Fernakis and brothers Frank, David, and Marvin. He is also survived by a special niece Tina (Wolf) Schaefer and her family who has been checking up on him and been here for him and Becky, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. There are also a ton of nieces and nephews, too many to name!
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Avera Hospice, Dr. Plumage, Bobbi, Mina and the hospital Staff who took care of bill when he was there! P.S. Love you Amy Boe.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.