William “Bill” Lee Willey, 78, of Coalville, Utah, formerly of Hulett, Wyo., and Belle Fourche, gained his heavenly wings at Intermountain Healthcare in Murray, Utah on Feb. 4, 2021, with his loving family holding his hands as he transitioned from this life and onto his next journey.
Bill was born in Belle Fourche, on Feb. 9, 1942, to Lee Everett and Lola Irene (McAmis) Willey.
His life began on the T-Cross Ranch in Alva, Wyo., with the family moving to the ranch on Blacktail Creek in the winter of 1949. He attended the Cotton School on Blacktail Creek and graduated from Hulett High School in 1960.
In 1961, he began his career in heavy equipment working for LP Larson in Colony, Wyo. In 1975, he ventured out on his own doing reclamation for the bentonite company, and then established a logging team working for Johnson Sawmill Homestake Mining and Neiman Inc.
In 1989, he left Wyoming for Winnemucca, Nev., where he worked for 21 years for Santa Fe Pacific Gold and later Newmont Gold as a heavy equipment mechanic.
Bill never met a stranger and if he didn’t know you he would soon have you telling him your life story.
On July 28, 1962, he married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Ann Bunney in Belle Fourche. To this union three daughters were born: Rhonda, Kerri, and Courtney.
Retiring from Newmont Gold in 2010, he returned to the family ranch on Blacktail Creek and called it home until the land sale in 2018, and then made Belle Fourche home again. In October 2019, he and Barbara found their “forever” home they loved in Coalville, Utah close to family. He loved his granddaughters popping in to give him loves nearly every day.
He was a member and Past Master of Tower Lodge No 44 AFAM, Past Patron of Pine Cone Chapter No 41 of Hulett, Wyo.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara of 58 years, daughters; Rhonda (Bob) Glover of Menifee, California, Kerri (Shayn) Nielson of Winnemucca, Nev., and Courtney (Brian) Williams of Coalville, Utah, grandchildren; Cory, Matthew, Trey and Blake Willey, Trevor, Tyler and Teesha Nielson and London and Charlotte Williams, great-grandchildren, Knox and Kane Nielson, and Aiden and Charlie Willey, brothers Roger (Donna) Willey of Beulah, Wyo., Howard (Sue) Willey of Harrison, Neb., and sister, Marlys (Frank) Proctor of Carlile, Wyo., and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill is preceded in death by his grandparents William and Hildur McAmis, George and Mary Willey; parents, Lola Irene and Lee Everett Willey; brothers Calvin and George Willey; sisters, Marilyn (Chicken) McLaughlin & Marsha Willey; grandson, Ryder James Williams; and in-laws Ernest and Helen Bunney.
To those that love Bill a public funeral was held on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Belle Fourche, with interment immediately following at the cemetery in Alva, Wyo. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the Alva Cemetery. His service may be watched on the funeral homes website.
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
