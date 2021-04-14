William “Bill” C. Robinson, 74 of Spearfish passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Bill was born April 27, 1946 in Joplin, Mo. He was raised in Spearfish, SD by his parents Kermit and Mary (Rummans) Edwards. Many of his younger years during the summers were spent in Tinton, S.D., living with his grandparents, Bill and Ruth Rummans. He graduated from Spearfish High School in 1964 winning a state championship in wrestling that year. He spent many years, from high school to adulthood, playing drums in a variety of bands, retiring from drumming when the Heck Trio decided to stop playing and get back some weekends for family. Many will remember his crazy “Wipe Out” rendition using beer bottles instead of drumsticks.
He married Patricia A. Wermers on May 20, 1967. To this marriage three sons were born; Billy, Troy, and Joe. He was also dad by “choice” to Stephen Bohlen. He learned all about soccer just so he could coach his sons, taking them to two state championships. He loved all of his furry kids and grandkids. He spent retirement days babysitting his grand dogs. Family was his most treasured gift. Bill was a simple man and was most happy when others were happy. You really knew he loved you if he teased you; including teasing to an extreme at times. To which he would just grin and say “what”. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and one of the highlights of his life was watching them play live.
He was preceded in death by his son Billy, parents Kermit and Mary Edwards, father, George Robinson, grandparents, William and Ruth Rummans, Pierre and Grace Edwards and grandson by “choice” Ryan Ames.
Bill is survived by his wife of 53 years Pat, three sons; Troy (Becky) Robinson, Joe (Steph) Robinson and Steve (Crystal) Bohlen, grandchildren; Elizabeth, Anna and Chloe Robinson, daughters of Troy and Becky, Scout, Clyde and Capone fur babies of Joe and Steph, Adrienne and Anthony (Bella) Bohlen and Lilly Ames, brother, Jack Robinson, sister, Laverne (Dennis) Deland, brother, Phil (Cindy) Edwards and several nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorial visitation with the family present will be from noon until 2 p.m., Friday, April 16, 2021, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will benefit the South Dakota Special Olympics and Western Hills Humane Society.
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.