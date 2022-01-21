Willanore “Willie” Ruby, 94, of Belle Fourche, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at the Rolling Hills Healthcare Center in Belle Fourche.
The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at the Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche. Visitation will take place 5-7 p.m. Monday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Interment will be held in Rosehill Cemetery in Spearfish.
Memorials are preferred to the Christian Life Center.
Willie’s funeral service will be broadcasted live online, on her obituary page located on the funeral home’s website: www.LeveringtonFH.com
Willie is survived by her children, Cynthia (Chance) Davis of Belle Fourche, Wayne (Zana) Ruby of Gillette, Wyo., Dale (Lucille) Ruby of Belle Fourche; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lyle; infant daughter; brothers, Kenneth and Lynn Dunn; and sisters, Hazel Korpela, Maxine Mattson, Helen Couch, Sara Lee Stark, and an infant sister.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.