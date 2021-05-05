Willa Mae (White) Talley, 84

Willa Mae Talley, 84, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Fremont, Calif., after losing her battle with cancer.
On July 4, 1936, she was born to Wilfred White and Berniece (Bergerson) White in Lead.
Growing up in Lead, she attended school from kindergarten through 12th-grade, graduating from Lead High School in 1954.
June 6, 1954, she was united in marriage to Vern Harold Talley at the Lead United Methodist Church. To this union they had four sons.
In 1967, the family moved to California. Willa Mae attended an IBM Key Punch School in Hayward, Calif., and went on to be employed by Sears Robuck Co. in Hayward. Later, she was employed by Montgomery Wards, First Interstate Bank, and Orchard Supply in Fremont, Calif., retiring in 2001.
She loved her time with her family, loved flowers, and spend many hours crocheting and knitting.
Willa Mae was preceded in death by her parents and husband Vern in 2018.
Survivors include her sons, Vern (Linda) Tracy, California, Mark (special friend Nancy) Fremont, Calif., Greg (Mary Jo) Millbury, Ohio, and David (Bernadette) Aurora, Ill.; two sisters, Patty Kruske, Spearfish, and Carolyn (Jim) Korte, Fremont, Calif.; one brother, Robert White, Rapid City; eight grandchildren, six step-grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held May 28, 2021, in Fremont, Calif.
