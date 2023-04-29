Wendelyn (Wendy) Richter (92) of Sturgis, passed away April 22, 2023, at Ft. Meade VA with family at his side. Wendy was born August 4, 1930, in Strasberg, ND to Marianna Wald and Andrew Richter. He grew up in the Belle Fourche/Newell area and graduated from Newell High School in May 1948.
After graduation, he ranched and held several jobs until he enlisted in the Army in 1956. While in the Army, he spent most of his time in Germany and traveling throughout Europe. He always wanted to become a rancher and upon discharge he resumed ranching in the Black Hills. He married Doris Gardner June 3, 1960. He ranched in Newell and Harding County before moving to Whitewood Valley in 1964. Soon after, he began to acquire his ranch in Butte County south of Nisland, where he lived and ranched until he “retired” and moved to Spearfish, SD in 2005.
During retirement he enjoyed keeping an eye on the ranch and cattle. He discovered genealogy and spent several years researching and documenting his family history with his brother. He looked forward to driving his parade tractor and pulling his high school class float in the Newell Labor Day parade. Nearly every day was spent at the Spearfish Senior Center where he served in multiple roles and loved to play bridge along with many other card games.
He is survived by Doris Richter; son, Michael Richter; daughter, Suzanne (Timothy) Hammers; grandchildren, Derrick (Heidi) Richter, Clinton (Rachel) Corean, Jessica Richter, Jacob Hammers, and Benjamin Hammers; great grandchildren, Brantley, Sophie, and Kade Richter. As well as his siblings, Viola Shroeder, Luella (Jerry) Waddle, Anita Flood and JoAnne (Joseph) Santa as well as several nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Pamela Richter; brothers, Mike and Thomas Richter; and sisters, Angeline Reynolds, Catherine Corry, and Margie Cagle.
A celebration of life will be held later this summer. A memorial has been established to the Spearfish Community Food Pantry and the Spearfish Senior Center.
