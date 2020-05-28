Wayne Kenneth Hendrickson, 87

Wayne Kenneth Hendrickson will be laid to rest at the Black Hills National Cemetery at noon, Friday, May 29, 2020. Wayne, age 87 of Gillette, Wyo., and formerly of Belle Fourche, died on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette, Wyo.
Wayne was born on Oct. 5, 1932, to Arthur B. and Edith M. (Bellon) Hendrickson in Deadwood, South Dakota. He grew up and attended country schools in the Arpan-Indian Creek area northeast of Belle Fourche, South Dakota. He received his GED degree from the south Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City. He also received a degree in Radio, Television and Industrial Electronics from the Industrial Training Institute in Chicago, Illinois.
Wayne served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea from 1953-1955. He was honorably discharged in April of 1955, and returned home to South Dakota where he went to work for the Butte County Highway Department. On Sept. 1, 1956, he married Lorraine Kindsfater in Belle Fourche. Together they moved to Spearfish and Wayne began working at the Homestake Sawmill.
They lived in Spearfish for seven years and during that time two sons were born, Bruce and Barry. In 1963, the family moved back to Belle Fourche and Wayne began working for the Utah-Idaho Sugar Company as an electrician. He worked there until the company closed. For the next 30 years Wayne worked for the American Colloid Company at the Belle Plant and retired there in 1995.
Wayne’s joy and satisfaction came from his life with Lorraine, his sons, their wives and especially his grandchildren. Wayne is survived by his wife, Lorraine of Gillette, Wyo.; his children, Bruce (Liane) Hendrickson of Gillette, Wyo.; and Barry (Patty) Hendrickson of St. Louis, Mo.; his grandchildren, Kimberly Hendrickson (Bruno Tirbois) of Boise, Idaho; Janelle (Beto) Andrade of Casper, Wyo.; Alec Hendrickson of St. Louis, Mo.; and Paul Hendrickson of St. Louis, Mo. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, Art and Edith, brothers, Don, Bud, and Norm, his sisters Dottie Vaughn and Betty Larson. The family request that memorials be made in Wayne’s name to benefit The Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel 210 West 5th Street, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at www.gillettememorialchapel.com.
