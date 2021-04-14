Wanda Roberts Hoffman took the hand of the lord and “moved on” April 9, 2021, while in hospice care at Monument Health in Sturgis.
Wanda was born to Mayme and Herbert Newkirk on Aug. 19, 1929, in Redfield, S.D. She married Bub Roberts in 1954, and Lewis Hoffman in 1983.
Wanda loved to dance, travel, socialize with friends, and gather with family. She is lovingly remembered by her family for her strength, class, beauty, and determination.
She is survived by four daughters: Donna (Jerry) Cotton, Narcell (Tom) Carsten, Suzanne Trentz, and Nancy Hoffman; two sons: Pat (Ann) Roberts and Jack (Janice) Roberts; 16 grandchildren; and 28 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; six sisters; and her husbands.
At Wanda’s request there will be no funeral. A celebration of her life will take place this summer.
We are so very thankful, incredibly grateful, and unbelievably blessed to have had her in our lives. We will always love her “a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck.”
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.