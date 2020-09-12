Jean died peacefully at Spearfish Canyon Healthcare on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. She was 88. She had suffered a stroke two weeks before then another stroke a week later. She had move to Spearfish from Canton, Ohio five years ago, wanting to be closer to her oldest daughter and family. She loved the Black Hills and her church fellowship at Spearfish United Methodist Church. She and her daughter, Deborah Hogen, enjoyed many ‘adventures and enterprises” the years she lived here. She will be buried with her late husband in Ohio where memorial services will take place post-covid. Her youngest daughter, Laurie Quinn, will officiate. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make a donation to the Spearfish UMC youth fund, as her heart was always with young people. She led a good life!
