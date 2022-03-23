Wanda Demos, 75, of Belle Fourche, died Sunday, at the Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.
The funeral service will be held 11am Friday, March 25, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Belle Fourche. Visitation will take place 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.
Wanda’s funeral service will be broadcasted live online, on her obituary page located on the funeral home’s website: www.LeveringtonFH.com
Wanda is survived by her husband, Andy Demos of Belle Fourche; son, Rodney (Millie) Hecker of Glocester VA; daughter, Shawna Ginsbaugh of Tacoma WA; 9 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; mother, Muriel Jeffery of Spearfish; 2 step-sons; and brother, George Jeffery of Belle Fourche.
