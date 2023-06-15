Walter Saubers, 92, of Sturgis, South Dakota, died June 13, 2023 at the Veterans Administration Hospice Facility, Fort Meade, SD.
Walter was born March 30, 1931, in Butte, Nebraska to Frank and Minnie Saubers. When he was an infant, the family moved to Edgemont, SD, where he lived until he graduated from high school in 1949. The day after graduating from - then Black Hills Teachers College in 1953 - he enlisted in the United States Navy where he achieved the rank of Captain and served as commanding officer of several ships, a career he described as “the best job in the world.”
He married Hattie Rose in 1952. To that union were born son, Frank and a daughter, Suzanne. Hattie died in 1978.
He married Ramona Britton in April of 1979 and retired from the navy in September 1979. He then moved to Sturgis and began a new career - establishing an antique-collectible business and “flipping” houses.
During their marriage Walter and Ramona traveled extensively, visiting almost every state. They greatly enjoyed time with grandchildren.
Walter was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church, the Knights of Columbus, and the American Legion. He delivered Meals on Wheels for more than 30 years.
He was honored as Sturgis Veteran of the year in 2008 and again in 2021.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and three sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Ramona; son, Frank; daughter, Suzanne King; grandson, Sean Saubers; and granddaughters, Erika Saubers, Darcy King, and Katie King. Also surviving are stepsons, Michael Britton (Cathy) Bulf), Patrick Britton, Tad Britton (Deanna); step granddaughters, Erin and Leanne Britton; and step great grandsons, Henry and Jude Copeland.
Visitation will be Monday, June 19, 2023, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., at Kinkade Funeral Chapel, Sturgis, SD, with a Rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 20, 10:00 a.m., at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Sturgis Kiwanis Food Bank.
