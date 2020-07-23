Walter S. Pharr, Jr. passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born on July 24, 1949, to Walter S. and Janet Pharr in Orlando, Fla. In his childhood, he enjoyed many happy days swimming, boating, water skiing, and trips to the ocean. During high school he attained the rank of Eagle Scout and set the school record in the mile run. He graduated from Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Fla., in 1971.
Walt had an adventurous spirit, and he enjoyed traveling, including hitchhike trips across the U.S. as well as travels in Europe and China. His hitchhiking memoirs are in a book he wrote, and his step-daughter, Lisa, loved hearing those stories.
In 1991, Walt moved to Spearfish, as an actor with the Black Hills Passion Play. He continued with the Passion Play until it closed in 2008.
In Spearfish, he met his future wife, Jan, and they were married in 1994. He was a loving parent to her daughter, Lisa.
He worked at a variety of jobs in the Spearfish area and enjoyed acting in community theatre. He was a member of the United Church of Christ in Spearfish, and his involvement in the church and understanding of the gospel of Christ was very important to him. He also sought peace and mindfulness in zazen meditation. Walt cared for animals and volunteered at the Western Hills Humane Society for 14 years.
Walt loved South Dakota, the beautiful Black Hills and the wide, open prairie spaces.
Walt is survived by his former wife Jan Pharr, step-daughter Lisa (Andy) Sihrer, grandson Jack Sihrer, Spearfish, sisters Suzanne (Bob) Martin of Marietta, Ga., Cynthia (Joe) Brackett and Beverly (Dan) Meadors, all of Orlando, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Because of the COVID-19 virus, a private committal service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery.
