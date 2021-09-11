Walter Martinus Thomsen, 87

Walter Martinus Thomsen of Bloomington, Minn., passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021, at the age of 87.
He was born on August 28, 1934, in Lead, where he grew up then later met and married his wife of 62 loving years, Betty. He loved going back to visit the Black Hills where he grew up. Walter graduated from Dunwoody Institute in 1961 and worked as a Mechanical Drafting Design Engineer. He was actively involved as a member of the Lutheran Church, sang in the church choir, and loved his family dearly. His passions were music, genealogy, bicycling, playing his guitar, as well as driving and tweaking his 54 Oldsmobile.
Walter is preceded in death by his parents, John and Gerta Thomsen; brothers, Harry & Elvin Thomsen; and son-in-law, Scott Haugen.
Walter is survived by his loving spouse of 62 years, Betty; children, Corinne Himmler (Jeff), Daniel Thomsen, Cheryl Haugen; grandchildren, Mitchell, Garrett, & Brett Haugen; brother, John (Leola); as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to thank Hospice, Little Hospice, and Walker Methodist Care Center for the care and compassion they showed Walter in his final days. The family would also like to thank all the relatives and friends for all their loving & caring support.
A private service was held for the family on August 30, 2021. A celebration of Walt’s life will be held in the Spring of 2022 in Lead for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family to be dispersed to various charities.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com for the Thomsen family.
