Vonita Schill Doering, 93, of Lead, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3 in Sturgis.
She was born on Aug. 3, 1926 in Lehr, N.D. She was the eldest child of Pauline and Gottholt Schill. She attended school in Lehr. She met George Doering in 1946 in Kulm, N.D. They were married on Nov. 28,1946 in Kulm.
After farming in North Dakota for a couple years they moved to Lead, where George worked for Homestake Mine. She was a cook for several restaurants and also worked for the Lead-Deadwood School District.
Vonita was a quiet woman with a great love for family, cooking, crafts and the outdoors. She and George spent a lot of quality time camping, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and three-wheeling. She was kind and generous, a woman of faith and loved all children. Her happiest times were when she was surrounded by her family or in her kitchen making family favorites such as her famous potato salad and dill pickles. Nobody went hungry when Vonita was around. She was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Lead.
She is survived by her son, Ron Doering; daughter-in-law, Azalia Doering (Paanenen) of Deadwood/Florence, Ky., her daughter, Karen Percy; her son-in-law, Arlie Percy of Sturgis; her son, Brian Doering; daughter-in-law Danaca Doering (Dutton) from Albuquerque N.M./Nemo, and her grandchildren, Shannon Percy of Sturgis; Jason Percy of Sturgis; Cory Percy of Lead; Kyle Percy of Fort Collins, Colo.; Josh Percy of Gillette, Wyo.; Crystal Mann (Doering) of Erlganer, Ky.; Aaron Doering of Albuquerque, N.M.; and Andrew Doering of Reno, Nev., and her 19 great-grandchildren; Chelsea, Jackson, Maxx, Kole, Clacy, Caleb, Gannon, Owen, Tyler, Sydney, Cecelia, Peyton Percy, Ashely, Abigail and Chad Wilbers, and Olivia, Anabelle, Ciaran and Cillian Doering.
She is preceded in death by her husband, George Doering; her brother, Louie Schill; her sister, Joane Worsham; and her grandson, Chad Doering.
A celebration of life will be held on June 12 at 2 p.m. with an internment at Mountain Lawn Cemetery immediately following the service. Due to the COVID-19 it will be immediate family only but will be live streamed on Trinity United Methodist Church’s Facebook page. The link is www.facebook.com/leadtumc. A memorial has been set up in her honor at Trinity United Methodist Church for the youth and senior programs and the Lord’s Cupboard.
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.