Vonda McCarty-Zebroski, 55, of Belle Fourche, died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at the Hospice House in Rapid City, following a courageous fight against cancer.
The funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held in Pine Slope Cemetery.
Vonda’s funeral will be broadcasted live online, on Vonda’s obituary page located on the funeral home’s website: www.LeveringtonFH.com.
Vonda is survived by her husband, Ronnie Zebroski of Belle Fourche; children: Billy (Maggie) McCarty of Spearfish, Clyde Smoot of Gillette, Wyo., Kayla McCarty of Whitewood, Megan (Tony) Exley of Gillette Wyo., Kristi Frey of Gillette, Wyo., Logan Zebroski of Spearfish; 10 grandchildren, Christian McCarty, Alaynia Sherrard, Annabella Sherrard, Landon Zebroski, Lillie Exley, Makayla Paule, Niya Frey, Randon Apala, Bentley McGriff, Bridger Smoot; father, Gene Charles of Rapid City; and Tater Dog Zebroski. She was preceded in death by her mother, Bessie Charles.
