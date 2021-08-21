Virginia Rae Decker was born on July 20, 1939, to Edwin and Mable Decker in Emery, S.D. On Aug. 18, 2021, at the age of 82, Virginia took her last earthly breath and her first heavenly breath, joining her parents and six siblings in eternity. Raised on a farm, Virginia developed a love of horses and riding. She had boundless energy, lived up to being voted the spunkiest girl in her senior class, and rode the sassiest horses. Just as Virg whispered horses, she also whispered babies, soothing distraught infants and rebellious toddlers. These last days she was more herself when she could hold the hand of an infant or smile into the face of a great grandkid.
She and her high school sweetheart, Myron Weber, were married for 64 years. Together they nurtured three lovely, intelligent, productive, humble obituary writers and teamed up to build a successful pharmacy business. Virginia was happiest at home but went along for the ride to accommodate Myron’s love of travel. She also ventured to far away places like Kenya, Lesotho, and the Congo to visit her daughter’s family — especially to see her grandkids. She loved all 15 grandchildren long and hard. They counted on her and she did not disappoint. Her children and grandchildren can attest to her will of steel which stopped them in their tracks, and her gentle hands which convinced them of her love.
Virginia was a woman who showed up: for her family, her friends, and her church. She loved lavishly. A faithful servant of Christ, she welcomed anyone and everyone to a place at the table, and offered them a room for the night as well. Virg was known for her culinary expertise, and many benefited from her generous gifts of meals and baked goods. When two of her grandsons ate a whole pan of her caramel rolls, she smiled and made some more. Even though she didn’t spend much time in the kitchen the last year, she still kept a watchful eye on whoever was working in her domain.
Those blessed by her life include her husband, Myron; daughters Jacque (Mike) Jastorff, Susan (Morris) Terveen, and Tonya (Tim) Vennell; grandchildren Ben, Nick, Luke, Michael, Daniel, Anna, Samuel, Rebekah, Gabriel, Nathaniel, Lauren, Lydia, Natalie, Courtney, and Carson; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister Beverly (Lenny) Blue; a brother Alvin (Jeanne) Decker; several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; many cousins; numerous nieces and nephews; and countless friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Mountain View Baptist Church. A time of sharing, fellowship, and food will take place immediately after the service. Her body has been donated to the University of South Dakota School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the ministry Lights Out and the Bella Pregnancy Resource Center have been established.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
