Virginia Julia Murray, 91, a resident of Bonnie Bluejacket Memorial Nursing Home in Basin, Wyo., formerly of Lead, passed away peacefully on Feb. 3, 2021.
She was born Feb. 17, 1929, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Swan and Alice Loften. The Loften’s moved to Lead, where Virginia attended school, graduating in 1945. She then worked as a deputy in the Lawrence County court house when she met, dated and married Leslie Murray of Belle Fourche, on Sept. 22, 1949. They lived in Lead where they raised their six children Corky, Terry, Jenny, Melody, John, and Mary.
Virginia loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She very much enjoyed reading her Bible, sewing, embroidery, quilting, and miscellaneous hobby and craft projects. Her ability to do these dwindled as her vision was failing in her later years.
She had a damaging fall in the beginning of 2020 and it was determined that she would be safer in a nursing facility, bringing her to the Bonnie Bluejacket Memorial Nursing Home in Basin.
Virginia was proceeded in death by her husband, Leslie Murray; her parents, Swan and Alice Loften; sisters, Annabelle (Ted) Drake of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Deanna (Bob) Oien of Spearfish; and her brother, Swan (Helen) Loften of Deadwood.
She is survived by her three sons, Corky (Tina) Murray of Springfield Ore., Terry Murray of Greybull, Wyo., and John Murray of Lead; three daughters, Jenny Murray of Lead, Melody (Cody) Kempf of Spanaway Wash., and Mary (Manuel) Ruiz of Sheridan, Wyo.; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren whom she dearly loved.
A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2021, to be announced and scheduled in the spring.
Friends and family may sign her online guestbook and leave written condolences for the family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.
