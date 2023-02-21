Cloudy with rain and snow this morning, becoming all snow for the afternoon. Morning high of 39F with temps falling sharply to near 15. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Virginia Furrow, 98 of Spearfish, passed away at home on February 17, 2023, surrounded by her three children.
Virginia “Ginny” was born on a farm near Baker, Montana on January 11, 1925, to the parents of Elmer Kirkpatrick and Anna Dahl Kirkpatrick. She was one of seven children. When she was two, they moved to Rapid City and then to Piedmont, SD. Her father died when she was three. Her mother struggled to keep the family together. Her mother passed away from cancer when she was thirteen. At this time her family split up and she lived with different families in the area and worked for her room and board. She attended two years of high school in Piedmont and then graduated from Spearfish High School in 1942.
She worked at JCPenney’s in Spearfish for two years. She then attended classes at the National College of Business in Rapid City, while working as a secretary for the college president. She met her lifetime partner, James Furrow and they were married on February 29, 1948. They settled down and started raising their three children Ron, Susan, and Terri.
They were adventurous and sought to always improve their lives. They moved around from Alaska, Arizona, New Mexico, Wyoming, and Colorado, but always called Spearfish home. They lived here for over 60 years. Ginny was a homemaker and also very instrumental in running their businesses the Sherwood Motel, AZ Rents It, Tour Ice and Furrow Construction. She did all the bookwork for the businesses and contributed her interior decorating skills with painting, wallpapering, and designing the 40 homes they built in Spearfish.
She loved to dance, golf, snowmobile, travel in their motorhome, play cards and mahjong. She was an avid bowler and won many trophies through the years. These activities brought her a lifetime of cherished friendships. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Spearfish.
She was proceeded in death by her husband of over 70 years, James Furrow, her parents, five brothers Ralph, Stanley, Leslie, and Jack Kirkpatrick, two sisters Gladys Knutson and Viola McEwen. A beloved grandson Hunter Furrow and great-granddaughter Ada Bjorum.
She is survived by her children Ron (Barb) Furrow, Aurora, CO, Susan Nagel, and Terri Bjorum both of Spearfish. She was blessed with eight grandsons, Nevada, Cheyenne (Michelle), Colter (Kate) and Hunter Furrow, Brad and Todd Nagel, Matt (Kelli) and Marshall (Brit) Bjorum. She was blessed with twelve great- grandchildren and many cherished nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be at the United Methodist Church on Friday February 24, 2023, at 10:30 am with visitation starting one hour prior. Burial will follow at 1:30 pm at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
