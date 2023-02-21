Furrow.tif
Virginia Furrow, 98 of Spearfish, passed away at home on February 17, 2023, surrounded by her three children.

Virginia “Ginny” was born on a farm near Baker, Montana on January 11, 1925, to the parents of Elmer Kirkpatrick and Anna Dahl Kirkpatrick.  She was one of seven children. When she was two, they moved to Rapid City and then to Piedmont, SD.  Her father died when she was three.  Her mother struggled to keep the family together.  Her mother passed away from cancer when she was thirteen.  At this time her family split up and she lived with different families in the area and worked for her room and board.  She attended two years of high school in Piedmont and then graduated from Spearfish High School in 1942.

