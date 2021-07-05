Virginia Dehnert, 76, of Belle Fourche, passed away July 1, 2021, at Monument Health Hospital in Spearfish.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 7, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Black Hills Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 8 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Spearfish with inurnment immediately following at Mt. Lawn Cemetery in Lead.
Friends and family may sign her online guestbook and leave written condolences for the family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.
Black Hills Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
