Virginia Adele (Bulzak) Michals – Dedrick, 98 of Spearfish, passed away peacefully with her family holding her hands on Aug. 2, 2021.
Virginia was born June 24, 1923 in Chicago, Ill., to Adam and Angeline Bulzak. Virginia was the oldest child of four siblings: Eugene Bulzak, Zita (Bulzak) Doublin, Corinne (Bulzak) Dembowski-Alf.
Virginia loved Chicago, one of her favorite places was Montrose Beach. She was a strong swimmer and loved swimming out to the lighthouse and sitting on the rocks watching the lake. As a young girl with a lovely voice, she sang backup on local radio stations. One of her favorite places was Buckingham Fountain, where she was proposed to by Stanley Michals. Virginia and Stanley were married May 10, 1947 in Chicago, Ill., together they had four children: Michelene, Anjela, Celeste, and Stanley Jr. They had a loving 25-year marriage until Stanley passed away on Sept. 30, 1972.
As a young stay-at-home mother, she supplemented her income and entertained her children by raising show-quality poodles. During the summer of 1963, the family was relocated to Sioux Falls, due to Stanley’s employment.
She became active in the Sioux Falls community as a pink lady at McKennan Hospital. She sang in the church choir of Saint Mary’s Church in Sioux Falls. She was a reader and an auxiliary member of St. Mary’s church. At the time of her death, she was a member of Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Spearfish, where she was also an active member.
Virginia married Daniel Dedrick of Sioux Falls on Feb. 7, 1975. Dan passed away on Sept. 17, 1979. The marriage increased the family. Virginia developed a close bond with Dan’s daughter, Jody Swenson and became a loving “Grandma” to all the Swenson children: Joe, Ted, Steve, and Matt.
Virginia’s nurturing nature and linguistic ability brought her to a job that she loved helping immigrant families coming into the United States. She worked as a translator for EROS (Earth Resources Observation Services) from 1981 to 1985. She became a case manager and translator for Lutheran Social Services in Sioux Falls from 1985 to 1994. During this time, she helped refugees coming from Iron Curtain countries. After her move to Spearfish in 2002, Virginia continued to help immigrant people by working with families of Polish-speaking students at Spearfish Middle School.
Virginia moved to Spearfish, to be closer to her children. She made her home at Hickory House, where she developed many close friends. She welcomed everyone into her home and heart and was loved by many. She was a good friend and a confidant to many. Her favorite bit of good advice to her children was: “If wisdom’s ways you wisely seek five things observe with care, of whom you speak, to whom you speak, and how and when and where”.
Her faith was immense and her love of family and friends was vast. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and husbands Stanley and Daniel. She is survived by children: Michelene (Gayle) Stinn, Anjela (David) Nevala, Celeste (John) Magnusson, and Stanley Michals, Jr. She is also survived by grandchildren Adam (Sara) Stinn, Abigail (Duncan) Perkins, Emily Nevala, Louis (Kayla) Nevala, Michal Magnusson (Ashley Harris), JoAnna (Trevor) Kapsch, Brian Magnusson, Jackie Magnusson, Natalie (Chase) Williamson, and Hanna (David) Chachanko and five great-grandchildren. She is additionally survived by step-daughter and friend, Jody Swenson and her children Joe (Cindy) Swenson, Ted Swenson, Steve (Lisa) Swenson, and Matt (Heather) Swenson and 15 great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian burial will be held on Aug. 24, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish. Burial will take place at 1 p.m. at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
