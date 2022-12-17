Violet Lorraine Wenck, 93, of Spearfish, SD, and formerly of Morristown, SD, passed away peacefully with her family on December 10, 2022. Violet was born January 8, 1929, in McIntosh, SD, to Fred and Sarah (Hines) Lovitt. One of seven children, Violet grew up in a sod house along the Cedar River before moving to their farm by Watauga, SD. She graduated from McIntosh High School in 1947, then continued her education at colleges in Madison and Aberdeen, SD, earning a teaching degree.
On June 3, 1950, Violet married the love of her life, Leonard C. Wenck. They bought a ranch together southwest of Morristown, where they ran a cow/calf operation and raised wheat for nearly 50 years. They adopted and loved two children into their family: Max David Wenck in 1960 and Suzanne Sara Wenck in 1962.
Violet served her community in many ways, including local 4-H and Extension clubs, Farm Service Agency committees, the American Legion Auxiliary and LIVE, Inc., but most notably, as a country schoolteacher up until 1960.
Being a ranch wife, mother of two and dedicated schoolteacher, left little time for art in her busy life. Violet enjoyed painting people and animals in pastel and prairie scenes in oil, and she always liked her pictures to tell a story.
Violet and Leonard retired to Spearfish in 1994 and sold their ranch to their son, Max, in 2001. Here she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Violet and Leonard often traveled to Wisconsin to visit Max, and daughter-in-law, Linda, as well as their three grandchildren, Taylor, Austin and Andrea and help with planting and harvesting. Violet was beautiful inside and out. As a woman of deep faith, she was a dedicated member of Christ Lutheran Church in Morristown and Hope Lutheran Church in Spearfish. She was also a godparent for more than 10 godchildren. She is survived by her brother of 86 years, Duane Lovitt, Apache Junction, AZ; son, Max (Linda Basse) Wenck, East Troy, WI; daughter, Suzanne Wenck, East Troy, WI; two sisters-in-law, Doris Alberts, Britton, SD, and Darlys Kruse, Mitchell, SD; grandchildren, Taylor, Austin (fiancé Elizabeth Sarbacker) and Andrea; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Violet was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; parents Fred and Sarah Lovitt; two sisters Faye Brown and Addie Wiedemann; and three brothers Fred, Clyde and Willie Lovitt.
Funeral services will be held at Hope Lutheran Church in Spearfish on Monday, December 19, at 11 am, with visitation starting at 10 am. Lunch will be served at the church immediately following the service. Burial will be at 2 pm at the Black Hills National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to benefit Hope Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Hear more about Violet Wenck via her 90th birthday video:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.