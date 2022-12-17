Violet Lorraine Wenck
Violet Lorraine Wenck, 93, of Spearfish, SD, and formerly of Morristown, SD, passed away peacefully with her family on December 10, 2022.  Violet was born January 8, 1929, in McIntosh, SD, to Fred and Sarah (Hines) Lovitt. One of seven children, Violet grew up in a sod house along the Cedar River before moving to their farm by Watauga, SD. She graduated from McIntosh High School in 1947, then continued her education at colleges in Madison and Aberdeen, SD, earning a teaching degree.

On June 3, 1950, Violet married the love of her life, Leonard C. Wenck. They bought a ranch together southwest of Morristown, where they ran a cow/calf operation and raised wheat for nearly 50 years. They adopted and loved two children into their family: Max David Wenck in 1960 and Suzanne Sara Wenck in 1962.

