Vicki Vines, 74, of Belle Fourche, died Sunday, April 17, 2022, with her loving family by her side.
A celebration of life service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. There will be no visitation. Inurnment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis. Following, there will be an open house celebration at the Belle Fourche Country Club at 4:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Vicki’s service will be broadcasted live online from her obituary page, located on the funeral home’s website:www.LeveringtonFH.com.
Vicki is survived by her children, Paula (Mike) Beiland of Hydro, Okla., Robin (Billie) Pfeifle of Crestview, Fla., Pam (Damon) Lange of Belle Fourche, Brian “Peter” Pfeifle of Norman, Okla., Lisa (Steve) Frost of Woodward, Okla., Savannah Vines (Zac Strong) of Belle Fourche; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren (and 2 on the way); sister, Libby Oney of Rapid City. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Vines; and sister, Julie Hawley.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.