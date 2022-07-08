Vicki Heairet, 70, of Belle Fourche, and formerly Buffalo, went home to heaven surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the Hospice House in Rapid City.
The funeral service will be held 10 am Tuesday, July 12, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. There will be no visitation. Interment will take place at the Buffalo Cemetery. Friends may leave written condolences and view her video tribute on the funeral home’s website: www.LeveringtonFH.com
Vicki is survived by her husband Mark of Belle Fourche; daughter, Jessaca (Tony) Denke of Chadron NE; sons, Tim (Tara) of Spearfish, Reed (Jenn) of White Oak TX; grandchildren, Jade, Brooke, Aliva, Grace, Hayden, Hope, Haizlee, Haddox, Paige, Kolby, Quinn, Aspen; brother, Russell (Kathy) Fox of Buffalo; sister, Sherry Fox of Pine Haven.
