Veronica “Roni” (LaFrenz) Fish passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at the age of 62 at her home outside of Deadwood. She will be deeply missed by her husband Kevin and their two sons, Joel and Lucas.

Roni was born in Alexandria, Minn., and grew up in Osakis, Minn., with a large, extended family. She graduated from Osakis High School in 1977.  She left Osakis to go to school for Court Reporting in St. Cloud, Minn., where she met her long-time friend Lorrie Skinner. Lorrie encouraged Roni to move to Deadwood to work with the Lawrence County Magistrate and District Courts. Roni loved Deadwood and was well known for her quick wit, sharp retorts, and unrelenting competitiveness on the Trivia circuit. She was a die-hard Minnesota Viking Football fan, a voracious reader, and loved to watch game shows. She was terrified of bees.

