Veronica “Roni” (LaFrenz) Fish passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at the age of 62 at her home outside of Deadwood. She will be deeply missed by her husband Kevin and their two sons, Joel and Lucas.
Roni was born in Alexandria, Minn., and grew up in Osakis, Minn., with a large, extended family. She graduated from Osakis High School in 1977. She left Osakis to go to school for Court Reporting in St. Cloud, Minn., where she met her long-time friend Lorrie Skinner. Lorrie encouraged Roni to move to Deadwood to work with the Lawrence County Magistrate and District Courts. Roni loved Deadwood and was well known for her quick wit, sharp retorts, and unrelenting competitiveness on the Trivia circuit. She was a die-hard Minnesota Viking Football fan, a voracious reader, and loved to watch game shows. She was terrified of bees.
Kevin and Roni were married in 1994, and lived for a time in Lead until they were able to build a home on nearby Strawberry Hill. They raised two very tall, athletic sons of whom she was endlessly proud.
Roni was preceded in death by their firstborn son, Michael Paul; her parents Raymond and Olga LaFrenz; father-in-law William “Bill” Fish; her brother Vernon “Barney” LaFrenz; her niece Jenny LaFrenz; as well as her grandparents, aunts, and uncles.
Roni is survived by her husband, Kevin Fish; sons Joel and Lucas Fish of Deadwood; sister JoAnn (Bill) Cla of Osakis, Minn.; brother Clifford (Margie) LaFrenz of Lawrence, Kan.; sister Janice (John) Flolid of Osakis, Minn.; mother-in-law June Fish of Rapid City; brother-in-law Ric (Linda) Fish of Albuquerque, N.M.; brother-in-law Ken (Mary) Fish of Custer; sister-in-law Lauri Fish of Rapid City; sister-in-law Becky (Mack) Bell of Wake Forest, N.C.; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 at the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead followed by burial services at Black Hills National Cemetery at 2 p.m.
