Verona Vroman, 94, of Buffalo, died June 19, 2021.
Verona’s life will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Inurnment will take place in Pine Slope Cemetery, in Belle Fourche.
The funeral service will be live-streamed on Verona’s obituary page, located on the website: www.LeveringtonFH.com.
Verona is survived by her daughter Linda (Bill) Otis of Buckeye, Ariz.; son, Mark (Jo) of St. Onge; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren: sister, Virginia Malde of Spearfish; and brother, Walt (Jeannie) Heck of Seattle, Wash.
