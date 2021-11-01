Vernon Carl Merritt, 86, Spearfish, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Monument Health in Spearfish.
Vernon was born March 23, 1935, at Belle Fourche, to Ernest and Nellie Grace (Clingman) Merritt. He was raised in the Black Hills along with his seven brothers. Following completion of his GED, Vernon served in the US Airforce for five years. He then worked for the Salvation Army for the remainder of his working years. Following retirement, Vernon moved back home to the Black Hills. He lived at Garden Hills Assisted Living for the past 12 years. Vernon had a strong Christian faith, a kind nature, and good work ethic.
Survivors include his brothers: Herb (Marcella) Haltiner, Spearfish; Roy (Sylvia) Haltiner, Grand Junction, Colo.; Donald “Duck” Haltiner, Central City; sister-in-Laws; Janet Mason, Lead, Noreen Merritt, Fargo, N.D., and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Howard Mason, Glen Merritt, Melvin Merritt, and Norman Haltiner.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish with visitation one hour prior to the service. He will be laid to rest at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
