Verna “Butch” Nelson, 81 of Lead, SD passed away peacefully with her loved ones, both near and far, close to her heart on September 30, 2021 at the Hospice House in Rapid City, SD.
Butch was born on May 29, 1940 in Belle Fourche, SD to Helen Anderson and Louis Ray Liming. She grew up in Belle Fourche with her mom, Helen, and her stepfather, Henry Anderson. Butch attended Belle Fourche schools and obtained her GED in 1976. She married her soul mate, Charon ”Bud” Nelson on June 11th, 1957. With this beautiful union, they were blessed with four children: Rodney, Barbara, Rochelle “Shelly”, and Tina. Butch loved her life as a full-time mom until she went to work as a goldsmith at F.L. Thorpe in Deadwood, SD. When Thorpes closed, she took her goldsmith skills to Coleman’s in Deadwood until she retired in December of 2009.
Butch was baptized and raised in the Lutheran faith. She was also a member of the VFW Auxiliary. Butch’s hobbies included reading books, taking road trips with Bud and other family members. She loved taking her grandkids on special road trips so they could experience new things. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren more than anything. They all had a special place in her heart. Her humor and witty personality were two of her best qualities and will be fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.
Butch is survived by her husband and best friend of 64 years, Bud Nelson; her children Rod (Sharlene) Nelson of Lead, Barb (Randy) Harlan of Spearfish, Shelly (Bryon) Eisenbarth of Torrington, WY, and Tina (Tom) Muntifering of Boise, ID; her brother, Dick (Charlotte) Anderson; her step-sister, Francine (Pat) Coffey; her uncle, Bill (Nettie) Dick; her grandchildren, Travis Nelson, Eric (Donelle) Nelson, Dawnielle (Ricky) Geditz, Crystal (Shaun) Davis, Jennifer (John) VanNortwick, Randall Harlan, Megan (Rob) LaFayette, Verna (Dylan) Harlan, Justin (Holly) Gladson, Trent (Jessica) Gladson, Dalton (Sydney) Gladson, Tyson (Shaylnn) Gladson, Suzie (Ben) Eisenbarth, Brittany (Pranshu) Bansal, Lyndsey (Wesley) Kerekesh, Shelby (Jesse) Caswell; great-grandchildren Logan, Adelynn, Ella, Noah, Morgan, Lillian, Dean, Sammy, Janae, Aaron, Justyce, Lucas, Cindy, Ian, Evan, Clark, Kadince, Dakota, Carter, Reed, Maggie, Blake, Clara, Zane, Tyler, Carolyn, Peyton, Addison, Bennett.
Our family thanks Golden Ridge Assisted Living Facility in Lead for taking such great care of Butch, and Monument Hospice House in Rapid City, SD for their tender care as she transitioned to her heavenly home.
She was preceded in death by her mom Helen, dad Louis, stepmother Hazel Liming, and stepfather, Henry; maternal and paternal grandparents; sisters, Sharon Hudson and Diane Anderson; her great-granddaughter, Miara Reese Bansal; and numerous other loved ones.
Inurnment was held at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com
