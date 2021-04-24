Verle Bauernfeind, 105 of Spearfish and formerly of Lead passed away on April 20, 2021.
Verle Juanita Bauernfeind was born in Green Township near Viola, Ill., on Jan. 12, 1916, to Vina and William McConnell. She grew up in the communities of New Windsor, Ill., Herdland, Mo., and Midtown, S.D.
She moved to Lead in 1928, graduating from Lead High School in 1933, and she was the last surviving member of her class.
Verle married Antone “Tony” Bauernfeind on Jan. 1, 1937, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Lead. Verle and Tony were married for 45 1/2 years and blessed with six children.
Verle enjoyed her huge garden in the back yard, rhubarb patch and her numerous raspberry and tomato plants. Her favorite show was Jeopardy with Alex Trebek and she made it known not to call her when it was on. She was active in the Red Cross and the Ladies of the Catholic Church Group and is now once again happy.
Verle is survived by daughters, Theresa Christensen, Cora Hoskins and husband Ken, Ilene Wear and husband Lloyd, Doris Koskela and husband Ralph, two sons, Russell Bauernfeind and wife Peggy and Glen Bauernfeind. She is also survived by 26 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Verle was preceded in death by her husband in August of 1982; five grandchildren, Toni Kay Hoskins, Kenny Ray Hoskins, Kirby Bauernfeind, Beth Ann Miller and Renae Merriman; six sisters, Vida Krause, Mary Sigman, Norma Harris, Alice Malt, JoAnn Kwiatkowski and Winnie Rachetts and two brothers, Dean Calhoon and Charlie Calhoon.
Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Holy Cross Cemetery in Lead.
