Velma A. Carlson, 91, of Belle Fourche, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at the Rolling Hills Healthcare Center in Belle Fourche.
Graveside services will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche. Funeral arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Friends may leave remarks on the guestbook online located at: LeveringtonFH.com.
Velma is survived by her son, Gary (Akemi) Carlson of Dallas Texas; and daughters, Donna (Dan) Mathern of Spearfish, and Cheryl (Dale) Cunningham of Loveland Colo. She is also survived by her step-daughter, Faye Collins of Newell and her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert in 1984; all her siblings; and step-son, Wayne Carlson.
