Twila “Gae” Koski, 89, of Spearfish, passed away on May 24, 2020, at Monument Health in Spearfish.
Twila “Gae” Weaver, was born in Winner, S.D., on Feb. 3, 1931, to Cecil and Emma Laverne Weaver. She attended Gregory High School, graduating in 1949. She then attended and graduated from Black Hills Teachers College. While Gae was attending college in Spearfish, she met Arne Koski on June 22, at a band concert in Spearfish City Park. After graduating, she taught in Gregory County at a country school for two years, while Arne served in the Navy at Norfolk, VA. On Aug. 22, 1950, Gae married Arne E. Koski. Thus began their tradition of “Happy 22.” On the 22nd of every month, Arne would write “Happy 22” on their bathroom mirror. After marrying they lived in Norfolk, Va., for one year, they then settled in Spearfish, where they had three children: Sheryn “Sheri”, Robert “Bob” and Aaron.
Gae worked for the Rapid City Journal for 23 years, as district manager. She also worked at the Northern Hills Training Center for 10 years. Gae was a very active volunteer in her community. She donated her time at Grace Balloch Memorial Library and the Spearfish Hospital Gift Shop. She served on the Spearfish City Planning and Zoning Committee, the American Legion Auxiliary, was actively involved in Royal Neighbors, and travelled to Washington D.C., to lobby for Women in Timber. After retirement, she and Arne were campground hosts in Custer State Park for 10 seasons.
Gae always had a love for reading, as well as bird watching. She often wore sweatshirts with each of her grandchildren’s names on them, and would brag about them to anyone who would listen. She held a strong religious faith, and was a long-time member of the Spearfish Methodist Church, where she served on various committees and taught Sunday School for many years. One of her favorite Bible verses was Hebrews 13:2, “Do not forget to entertain strangers, for by so doing some have unwittingly entertained angels”. She lived by those words, and thus touched the lives and hearts of many, with her witnessing.
Gae is survived by her husband, Arne, their three children, Sheryn (David) Bell of Colorado Springs, Colo., Robert (Janice) Koski of Spearfish, and Aaron (Gina) Koski of Spearfish; nine grandchildren: Sabrina Bell, Angie (Eli) Atkinson, Michele (Tyson) Hazledine, Andrew Koski, Ian Bell, Cassidy Koski, Taylor Arsaga, Jordan Koski, Chloe Koski; and seven great-grandchildren: Lily, Colin, Jaydon, Dylan, Quinn, Preston Arne, and Ethan. She is preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Laverne Weaver, and her sister, Nancy Foss.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish but will be limited to family due to current social distancing regulations. Memorials may be directed to the United Methodist Church or the Grace Balloch Memorial Library.
Online condolences may be offered at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
