Tony Lee Hicks, 39, of Spearfish, passed away on Saturday July 24, 2021, at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish, Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Tony was born on Feb. 25, 1982, in Buffalo, Wyo., a son of Lori Hicks. He lived in Buffalo until he was 4 years old, and then moved to Spearfish, with his mom. He made Spearfish his home for the next 13 years. When Tony was 17, he moved with his mom and brother to Lincoln, Neb., for a couple of years and returned to Spearfish, where he has made his home since.
Over the past 16 years, Tony has cooked in several restaurants in the Northern Hills area. During this time, he met Amanda Peters and the two were married. To this union joining Tony and Amanda was her son, Braiden Weiers, and born to the union of Tony and Amanda a daughter, Kaylee was born. Due to his disability, Tony was unable to continue to work for the past couple of years. Besides his family, Tony’s friends were a big part of his life.
Those left to mourn his passing are his mom, Lori Hicks, Spearfish; his wife, Amanda Peters, Spearfish; a daughter, Kaylee Hicks, Spearfish; a son, Braiden Weiers, his brother, Austin Hicks of Spearfish; maternal grandparents, Mary and Jim Hicks, Buffalo, Wyo., and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Tony was preceded in death by his uncle, John.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
