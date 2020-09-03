Todd Gary Heisler, 50, of Spearfish passed away peacefully on Aug. 29, in Spearfish.
He was born on November 30, 1969 in Estelline, S.D. to Gary and Mary Heisler. He grew up in Estelline until the age of 10 when the family moved to Spearfish where he worked within the family hardware business. In 1984, the family built the store building on the corner of Main and Hudson where the business still resides. Todd was hugely proud that as a 14 year old, he hauled much of the block that was used to construct that structure.
Todd graduated from Spearfish High School in 1988 and following completed his Journeyman Plumbing education from Minnesota West Community and Technical College in Jackson, Minn.. He worked for Wolff’s Plumbing and heating a few years until he realized his true love of hardware and went back into the family business. On Sept. 4, 1993 he married Pam Dodds and to this union three children were born, Bret, Kimberlyn and Jillian. In 2002, he and Pam purchased the business from his parents and later purchased the building on Main Street in 2010.
Todd always had a love for the outdoors in hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and camping. He loved time with his buddies where mayhem and laughter always abounded. Later in life he loved time with his children traveling and making memories as well as attending all their activities.
Surviving Todd are his spouse Pam; their three children; his father Gary, three sisters and their families, Lynne Blackman, Sherrey Heisler, Marcelle Taylor and seven nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 5 at 2 p.m. at Hillsview Church 1200 N. 10th Street Spearfish. In lieu of flowers, an educational fund has been established to Todd’s children. Internment will be at a later date as Todd’s wishes were to be donated to the University of South Dakota for medical education.
A special thank you goes out to Pastor Jeff Chaffin, the staff at Garden Hills Assisted Living as well as Hospice of Spearfish.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com
