Todd Charles Bakeberg, 55, Spearfish, passed away March 15, 2020, in Newell.
Visitation will be March 20, from 5-6 p.m. with a memorial service from 6-7 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis. Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. March 21, at the Countryside Church in Spearfish, with burial to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish.
