Timothy P. Forgét Jr. was born on April 1, 1946, to Timothy P. Forgét Sr. and Marie B. Forgét at the Miramar Marine base in San Diego, Calif., where his parents had met serving in the armed services during World War II. Tim was moved to upstate New York upon the completion of his parents service in the Marines and Navy. Tim grew up in Williamson, N.Y., as the oldest of six children. Tim has four brothers and one sister.
Tim attended McQuaid Jesuit High School in Rochester, N.Y., before graduating and joining the Army in 1967, to serve in the Vietnam War. He felt it was his duty to serve his country, and did so as an Paratrooper of the 82nd Airborne, 101st Division as a telephone operator until 1970. Shortly after the Vietnam War, Tim began his education. Tim would eventually attain his Doctorate in Neuropsychology, and work as a school psychologist. Tim was exceptionally talented in his field, and had a passion for helping young children succeed in their own education.
Whilst working on his bachelor’s degree, he met Lorraine M. Wahl, whom he married in 1971. From this 23-year union, four children were born. Tim’s career led him all over the country, and he lived in New York, California, North Carolina, Wyoming, South Dakota, Texas, Pennsylvania, and eventually Arizona. Tim spent many of his years in the Black Hills of SD, where he found a love for the area. He would spend alot of time hiking or cutting/gathering firewood in the hills. Tim worked in the Crook county school district for several years before deciding to make a change. He moved to Yuma, Ariz., and worked for the Yuma county school district.
Shortly after moving to Arizona, Tim met a beautiful and compassionate English teacher with a love for Jesus. He married Elida Vasquez in 1999, and they spent many happy years working along side one another before retiring. Tim and Elida spent some of their retirement traveling back and forth from their home in AZ to their home in Spearfish. They did this until Tim was no longer in shape to travel.
Tim was a loving father, husband, and brother. His love for his family and for Jesus was abundant. Tim would preach the word of God wherever he went and was always trying to spread the love and salvation of Jesus Christ to anyone who would listen. His positive nature and grateful attitude will be remembered by all who knew him.
Timothy passed away in Tucson, Ariz., in the hospice unit of the Tucson VA Medical Center. He gave up the ghost on May 11, 2022, at the age of 76 years. Tim is preceded in death by his parents, Timothy P. Forgét Sr., and Marie B. Forgét. He is survived by his loving wife Elida Forgét, children Renée Veale (Ted), Daniel Forgét, Matthew Forgét, Chérie Bowers (Gary), step children Joe Garza, and Erika Uecker (Brooks), his siblings Mark Forgét (Kim), Jon Forgét (Yvonne), Chris Forgét (Theresa), Paul Forgét (Karen), and Cheryl Cohen (Ken), and 10 grandchildren. A service will be held at the Black Hills National Cemetery on July 22, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Fisher House in Tucson, Ariz. The address is 3601 S. 6th Ave 9-135fh building, Tucson, AZ 85723. It is a program that helps house military family members in need.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.