Thomas Kumar Jackson, 22

Thomas Kumar Jackson, known as TJ, 22, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Lawrence County. TJ was loved by many for his sincere heart, multitude of talents and sense of adventure!
Please send cards/notes of appreciation to:
TJ Jackson
c/o Countryside Church
625 Woodland Dr.
Spearfish, SD 57783
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to:
TJ Jackson
c/o BHSU, Unit 9506
Office of Advancement
Spearfish, SD 57799-9506
An award/scholarship is being established at BHSU in Creative Photography.
Celebration of life for TJ will be Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Countryside Church. There will be socially distanced indoor and outdoor seating; masks suggested.
Casual dress and fun — like TJ!
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.