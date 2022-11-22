Tommy Thompson Picture.jpg
Click to purchase this photo

Thomas Frederick Thompson, 87, of Whitewood, South Dakota died November 16, 2022 at the Edgewood Healthcare in Spearfish.

Tommy was born October 6, 1935 in Deadwood, South Dakota to Thomas “T.W.” and R. Edith (Connolly) Thompson.  The family lived on the family ranch near Whitewood until 1941 when they moved to Belle Fourche where he attended school, graduating from Belle Fourche High School in 1954.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.