Thomas Dean Thomas, 63, passed away at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls on Dec. 22, 2020.
Tom was born April 13, 1957, in Rapid City, son of Dorothy C. and the late Bernard J. Thomas. He was raised and educated in Huron and Rapid City and graduated from Stevens High School. While at Huron High School he set records in track & field. Tommy loved animals, spending time outdoors and fishing, playing cards and cribbage, weight lifting and body building. He lived in Arizona for many years where he met and married the love of his life, the late Jacquelyn Pennington. Tom resided in Spearfish for the last 26 years, and touched the lives of many through his courageous battle with multiple sclerosis.
He is survived by his loving family; daughter Rachelle Peitz and her husband Brian, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren, his mother Dorothy, sister Jan White and her husband Eddie, his sister Cindy Black and her husband Steve, and his lifelong friend Barry Rehrick. He also leaves many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him, those allowed to be touched by his kind, loving heart.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.