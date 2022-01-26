Thomas Bluhm, 73, of Spearfish, died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 2022, at the New Covenant Presbyterian Church in Spearfish. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held in Rosehill Cemetery, in Spearfish.
Funeral arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.
Tom’s funeral service will be broadcasted live online, on his obituary page located on the funeral home’s website: LeveringtonFH.com.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Meeko Bluhm of Spearfish: and son Luke Bluhm of Spearfish; and other relatives to be named later.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.