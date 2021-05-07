Theresa Nelson, 63, of Deadwood, went to rest with the Lord on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. She was surrounded by family in her home.
Theresa was born in San Francisco to Jacques and Angelina Bonaudi. She later moved to Rapid City, where she met her husband, Randy Nelson. They later moved to Randy’s hometown of Deadwood. Theresa worked many jobs in her lifetime including waitress, inventory specialist, gaming cashier and her favorite as a grocery store cashier. Theresa was outgoing and compassionate. She loved talking with people coming through her line and was known for helping people to pay for their items if they were a little short.
Theresa attended and was baptized at Countryside Church in Spearfish. She was an animal lover and loved spending time with her English mastiffs and her cat. She had a green thumb and surrounded herself with large, lush plants.
Theresa is survived by her husband, Randy Nelson of Deadwood; her sister, Sue (Steve) Graham of Naples Fla.; her brother, Michael Bonaudi of Chesapeake, Va.; her twin brother, Vincent Bonaudi of Clear Lake, Calif.; her son, Michael (Cassandra) Prado of Fairfield, Calif.; her son, Christopher (Andrea) Prado of Fairfield Calif.; her daughter, Brittany (Robert) Strong of Schribner Neb.; her son, Zachery (Morgan) Nelson of Lead; her 15 grandchildren, and her two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jacques Bonaudi and Angelina Bonaudi.
A small private service will be held for the family on Saturday, May 8, 2021, with a public celebration of life to follow at a future date.
Arrangements are under the care of the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
