Thelma Mae Sanito, 94, Lead, passed peacefully from this life into eternal living on Tuesday, July 20, 2022 at the Monument Home and Hospice House in Rapid City. She was surrounded by family at the time of her passing.
Thelma was born January 3, 1928 in Lake Andes, SD to Andrew and Gladys Cowell. She graduated from Lead High School in 1946. After graduation Thelma went to work for AT&T as a telephone operator in Deadwood. On January 26, 1950 she married Jack Sanito and settled in Lead. They raised two children, Bob and Karen. For fifteen years she was a wonderful homemaker. She then enjoyed several years as the head librarian for the Homestake Library. Thelma loved animals, especially dogs. Cooking, baking and canning occupied much of her time. Thelma was blessed with six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. They meant the world to her and were her pride and joy. She was a lifelong member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church and Altar Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.