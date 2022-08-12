Terry Ray Allerdings was born February 23, 1949, in Mobridge, South Dakota. He passed away August 8, 2022.
He grew up in Deadwood, SD, with his grandparents, Martin and Elma Hanson. It was here he met and fell in love with his partner for life. He married the love of his life, Edna Jean Sneesby, on September 24, 1966.
He had two daughters, Dawn (Paul), and Dusty (Weber); six grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. He loved and adored them all.
Terry worked for Homestake Mining Company for 35 years. His passions included fishing, hunting, gardening and his dog, Tedda, who never left his side. After retiring he loved nothing better than spending his days fishing with his family, planting and taking care of their beautiful garden, and spending days surrounded by his family.
He was truly a Hero and inspiration to so many people. Terry’s smile and personality made everyone who came in contact with him fall in love with him. He was a giving, caring, loving man; always there for anyone who needed any help. He had such a passionate heart and soul.
There will be no funeral service. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: PO Box 219, Lead, SD, 57754, or www.kinkadefunerals.com.
Until we meet again, we think about You always, we talk about You still, You have never been forgotten, and never will. We hold You close within our hearts and there You will remain, to walk and guide us through our lives. Until we meet again.
