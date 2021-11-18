Terry Byrd, 77, of Belle Fourche, died Oct. 18, 2021, at the Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.
A celebration of life service will be held 10:30 a.m. Nov. 22, 2021, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. There will be no visitation.
Terry’s funeral will be broadcasted live online, on his obituary page located at LeveringtonFH.com, where there’s also a video tribute available to view.
Terry is survived by his sons, Tom Byrd of Belle Fourche, John (Kristen) Byrd of Maysville, Okla. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Sue, as well as brothers, Larry and Harvey, and sisters, Dorothy Anker, Maryanne Houska.
