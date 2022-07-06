Terence R. Quinn, 77 of Rapid City, died peacefully Monday, July 4, 2022 at Fountain Springs Healthcare in Rapid City.
A celebration of life will take place Saturday, July 9 from 5-7 p.m. at the Branding Iron Steak House in Belle Fourche. Friends may also leave written condolences and view a video tribute online at: www.LeveringtonFH.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Memorials can be given to the Belle Fourche Fire Department, the Make a Wish Foundation, or the University of South Dakota School of Law.
Arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.
Terry is survived by his daughters, Tiffany (Tim) Bierschenk of Belle Fourche, Molly (Jes) Bensley of Bozeman, Mont.; five grandchildren: Addison, Avery, Amity, Coen, and Rose; one brother, Tom (Margie) Quinn of Omaha, Neb., two sisters, Karen Tufty of Flandreau, S.D., Lisa Nolan of Black Hawk, S.D., and several nieces and nephews.
