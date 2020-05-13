Telitha “Peggy” Sailer, 84, of Deadwood, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Rolling Hills Healthcare facility in Belle Fourche.
Peggy was born to Arthur and Veryl (Adams) Mason on November 20, 1935, in Pierre. She grew up in Reliance, S.D., and in her late teens she moved with her family to Ozark, Ark. On Dec. 23, 1954, she married Vernon Sailer in Dickenson, N.D. She and Vern met as pen pals, writing to each other for several years before meeting in person. After meeting in person was when they decided to marry. They had lived in Sioux Falls, Blunt and Ft. Pierre before settling in Deadwood, until moving into Edgewood Vista, Assisted Living in Spearfish.
Her church was very important to her. Having been a member of the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Lead, her biggest involvement was with the quilters for many years, she was on the Alter Guild, and she helped to prepare for and serve for the annual Lutefisk dinner. For many years she was involved in the beautification committee in Deadwood and would help plant the flower gardens in the city park. She worked on the election board in Deadwood for several years and was a member of TOPS.
There was never an event of her grandchildren that she wasn’t there for — baseball games, concerts, birthdays, graduations, you name it she was there. Her children and grandchildren meant the world to her, she was always proud of each and every one of them and loved them all unconditionally. When her son-in-law was deployed with the National Guard, she and Vern stepped in to help raise their children during that time.
Peggy is survived by her husband, Vernon Sailer, Deadwood/Spearfish; sons, Lindsay (Darlene) Sailer, Mitchell, S.D., and Doug (Polly) Sailer, Deadwood; daughter, Rita (Marc) Stacey, Spearfish; sister, Rita (Bill) Neptune, Williford, Ark.; brother, Arthur Mason, Ward, Ark.; grandchildren, Danny Sailer, Laramie, Wyo., Shannon (Shandie) Sailer, Laramie, Trevor (Ashlynn Frazier) Stacey, Scottsbluff, Neb., Nathan (Bailey Morris) Stacey, Spearfish and Andrew (Katie Flanagan) Stacey Spearfish; great-grandchildren, Marek, Madison and Aryia Sailer, Laramie.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; brothers, Conrad & his wife Nancy Mason, David & his wife Ruby Mason; Larry Mason; sister-in-law, Re Mason; and two very special friends, Delores Hertel and Mary Hertel.
Funeral services will be held on May 15, 2020, 10:30 a.m., at the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish. Peggy will be laid to rest at Black Hills National Cemetery following the service. Memorial established for Good Shepherd Clinic, in Spearfish.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
