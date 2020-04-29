Tammy Jo (Hart) Reif, 59

Tammy Jo (Hart) Reif, age 59, passed away early Saturday, April 25, 2020, in her home in Deadwood, SD with her loved ones close.
Tammy was born on February 3, 1961 to Leslie and Ella (Heinrich) Hart in Deadwood. She grew up with her three siblings in Yellow Creek just outside of Lead. She graduated from Lead High School in 1979. She first worked for Dr. Mattox in Deadwood. From there she began a career in the banking world with Miner’s and Merchants. She transferred to First Federal Bank in Rapid City where she worked for 8 years. On February 14, 1988, she married her soulmate Phillip Kent Reif. Following the birth of her daughter, she became a stay at home mom until her daughter reached school age. Tammy assisted with her daughters’ field trips initially, but then transitioned into substitute teaching. She was a substitute teacher for 24 years. During the last three years, she completed online work for Lux Travel Nurse.
Tammy was a caring, selfless soul whom spoiled her family. She had a great love for the outdoors, animals, and plants. Growing up she spent numerous hours riding horses throughout the hills and in the Days of ‘76 parade, playing in the creek, and playing with natures critters. In her spare time, you could find her walking her dogs in nature. Tammy had several hobbies. She enjoyed hiking and snowshoeing, snuggling with her cats, listening to music, riding Harley, and cross stitching. She adored many camping and backpacking trips with family and close friends.
Tammy is preceded in death by her sister, Bonnie (Hart) Healy; father, Leslie Calvin Hart; and mother, Ella (Heinrich) Hart. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Phillip Reif; her daughter, Jennifer (Reif) Sabo and spouse, Brandon; her sister, Cheryl (Hart) McCain and spouse, Chuck; her brother, Terry Hart and spouse, Sue; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
A small intimate burial will be held for Tammy with immediate family in late April. A celebration of life for all to attend will be held during the summer once Covid19 clears and larger gatherings are allowed. A notification of this celebration will be placed in the local newspapers. Her family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude for the wonderful assistance of Monument Health Hospice of Spearfish, in particular the RN, Meghan.
Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel
